Xventure Appoints PECHE Consulting To Bring Its Learning Ecosystem To The UK And Ireland

XVenture Learning Ecosystem - evidence-based, tailored learning to build human capability

PECHE Consulting

XVenture

Partnership launches at World of Learning 2026, NEC Birmingham, 6-7 October

- Pete Marnoch, Co-Founder & Director, PECHE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XVenture, the Australian behavioural science and human capability company, has appointed Peche Consulting, the UK specialist partnerships consultancy, to bring the XVenture Learning Ecosystem to organisations across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Peche will introduce the Ecosystem to the UK market at the World of Learning Conference and Exhibition at the NEC Birmingham on 6 and 7 October.

The XVenture Ecosystem brings together twenty programmes across five connected layers. They run from individual capability, through communication, resilience and decision making, up to culture, leadership and organisational performance. Every learner starts with the Integrated Mindset Index (IMI), a validated measure of twelve human capabilities, including resilience, decision making under pressure, communication and self-management. The IMI ranks each person's development priorities, so they know where to focus first. Learners take it again at the end so progress can be measured.

"In most organisations the real gap is human capability, not technical skill," said Daniela Kraus, Chief Operating Officer of XVenture. "We measure where each person sits across twelve capabilities, and that gives them a learning path built on their own result rather than their job title. The evidence says that by developing those capabilities; productivity, performance and wellbeing improvements follow. We're thrilled to be working with the Peche team, who know this market from the inside."

The science behind the Ecosystem

The Ecosystem is built on the work of XVenture founder Dr Mike Conway, a behavioural scientist and Honorary Professor at the University of Wollongong. His career spans business, sport and education, including executive roles at EY, Standards Australia and The Wiggles. His doctoral research inside two global organisations, Nestlé and ASM Global, confirmed that mindset-specific learning can deliver improvements of 10 per cent in productivity, performance and wellbeing. The same research produced the Integrated Mindset Index.

"Learning science can't be bolted on afterwards. It has to shape how the learning is designed from the start," said Dr Conway. "We designed backwards from the evidence, module by module."

Every programme is grounded in published research, with each citation shown and open to checking. Design follows the AGES model published by Davachi and colleagues in the NeuroLeadership Journal.

Built for how people actually learn

Learning comes in 10 to 20 minute pieces. These combine video-led instruction with interactive activities, diagnostics and practical tools, and some programmes run inside immersive virtual worlds. Every learner also gets the XVenture Coach, a virtual voice-enabled coach available 24/7 and trained on XVenture's programmes and Dr Conway's frameworks. It doesn't hand out answers - it helps learners reflect on and apply what they've learnt between formal sessions.

Why Peche

PECHE Consulting was founded by Cheryl Miles and Pete Marnoch to help technology businesses build partnerships that deliver measurable commercial value, not just a signed agreement and a logo. Between them, the founders bring decades of experience across HR, learning and recruitment technology, including roles at The Access Group, Eploy, Docebo and MHR.

"Finding more content has never been the hard part," said Pete Marnoch, Co-founder and Director of PECHE Consulting. "XVenture brings a track record across global business and elite sport, doctoral research behind the method, and a validated measure at both ends of the journey. Skills date. Mindset compounds. That's why we're excited to bring this to our network."

About XVenture

XVenture is an Australian behavioural science and human performance company that turns neuroscience and behavioural science into practical learning programs for organisations and elite sport. Built on frameworks developed by founder Dr Mike Conway, XVenture has delivered more than 700 programs to organisations across four continents.

About PECHE Consulting

PECHE Consulting helps SaaS and technology businesses build, rebuild and run partner programmes that deliver. Its services run from programme design through to fractional partner leadership, with particular depth in HCM, learning technology and recruitment technology. Beyond the badge.



Partnership enquiries

Pete Marnoch and Cheryl Miles, PECHE Consulting, for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe....

Daniela Kraus, XVenture, for the rest of the world....

Daniela Kraus

XVenture

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XVenture appoints PECHE Consulting to bring its learning ecosystem to the UK and Ireland News Provided By XVenture October 07, 2026, 09:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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