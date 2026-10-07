London Author Who Discovered He Was Neirodivergent At 65 Publishes Wisdomize, A Guide To Everyday Decision-Making

Wisdomize by Gary Coulton

From the author of the Amazon global bestselling memoir Demons to Champions, Wisdomize: See Clearly. Decide Wisely. Live Fully. publishes October 15, 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London author Gary Coulton will publish Wisdomize: See Clearly. Decide Wisely. Live Fully. on October 15, 2026. The book follows his debut, Demons to Champions: How I fell in love with my neurodivergent maverick mind, an Amazon bestseller and Wishing Shelf Book Awards finalist that chronicled his discovery, at age 65, that he is neurodivergent.Coulton, a former academic and executive coach, developed Wisdomize from material he used with business leaders over eight years. He has adapted it for general readers looking for a structured approach to everyday decisions.Wisdom isn't reserved for special peopleCoulton's central argument is that wisdom is not a rare trait belonging to gurus and elders, but a capacity everyone is born with and many people are trained out of using."School teaches us to learn the rules and repeat them. Work tells us to do our job and stay in our lane," he says. "Then we're surrounded by so much noise and speed that we stop trusting our own judgment. The capacity never goes away. It just gets weaker from lack of use."The book frames wisdom as a skill that strengthens with regular practice. The book draws on Coulton's model of Adaptive Intelligence, the idea that each of us has three interconnected minds, heart, head and gut, and that better decisions come from consciously consulting all three instead of defaulting to one.How the book worksThe book is organized into 28 themes that progress through awareness, thinking, learning, relationships, decision-making, purpose and legacy. Readers take one theme per week, paying attention to what Coulton calls their "Life Seminar", the ordinary events of everyday life, and keeping brief notes. Over the months those notes build into a personal Wisdomize Portfolio: a record of the reader's own observations and decisions.Early reader Chon Azzopardi-Brown called it "a refreshing take on the self-help genre", praising how practical and achievable the weekly exercises feel.Built from honest feedbackWisdomize started as a leadership book drawn from Coulton's eight years as an executive coach. When he shared the manuscript with a trusted friend, the verdict stung: the book was good, but no one would buy it."They buy the writer," his friend told him, "and you are hiding."The short introduction Coulton wrote in response grew into a 170,000-word manuscript that became his bestselling memoir. After closing his coaching business during the pandemic and coming to understand his neurodivergence, he rebuilt the original material for general readers rather than executives.Coulton has no plans to offer courses or coaching alongside the book. "My intention is to help readers draw back the curtains on the wisdom they already have, and then step away," he says.AvailabilityWisdomize: See Clearly. Decide Wisely. Live Fully. is available October 15, 2026 in paperback and eBook from Amazon and other major retailers. The eBook is priced at $0.99 at launch.Wisdomize bookDemons to Champions bookAbout Gary CoultonGary Coulton PhD is a London-based author, former academic and executive coach. He spent more than 30 years in academia as a researcher, teacher and inventor, then founded Adaptive Intelligence Consulting Ltd, coaching business leaders from 2014 to 2022 before closing the company to write full time. His memoir, Demons to Champions, is an Amazon bestseller. He writes The Positive Echo on Substack, co-hosts a podcast of the same name, and is an avid marathon kayaker.Gary is available for interviews, podcasts and features on wisdom, decision-making, late-identified neurodivergence and career reinvention. Review copies are available on request.

Fleur Hull

Stacks Publishing

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London Author Who Discovered He Was Neirodivergent at 65 Publishes Wisdomize, a Guide to Everyday Decision-Making News Provided By Stacks Publishing October 07, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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