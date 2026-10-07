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Haze Grounds Flights in Indonesia; 36 Malaysia Areas Unhealthy
(MENAFN) Thick smoke from forest and land fires forced flight disruptions in Indonesia on Wednesday, while 36 areas across neighboring Malaysia registered unhealthy air quality.
Two flights from Jakarta were unable to land at Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, after visibility fell to roughly 600 meters (1,969 feet), according to Indonesia's state-run news agency.
Airport authorities said Lion Air flight JT292 returned to Jakarta, while Citilink flight QG936 was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands. Local outlet Detik reported that the Lion Air flight turned back at 6.44 am local time (2344GMT Tuesday).
Haze also covered Batam, cutting visibility to 2-3 kilometers (1.2-1.9 miles), Detik reported, citing Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The agency said smoke from forest and land fires elsewhere in Sumatra and Kalimantan had drifted into Batam and surrounding areas.
In Malaysia, 36 areas recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index readings as of 10 am local time (0200GMT), according to local newspaper The Star, which cited the country's Air Pollutant Index Management System. Johan Setia in Selangor logged the highest reading at 191, followed by Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan, both at 189.
Malaysian authorities said Indonesia has accepted Kuala Lumpur's offer to help fight the fires, including aerial water bombing and amphibious aircraft. The two countries are coordinating the deployment of firefighting assets through diplomatic channels.
Two flights from Jakarta were unable to land at Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, after visibility fell to roughly 600 meters (1,969 feet), according to Indonesia's state-run news agency.
Airport authorities said Lion Air flight JT292 returned to Jakarta, while Citilink flight QG936 was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands. Local outlet Detik reported that the Lion Air flight turned back at 6.44 am local time (2344GMT Tuesday).
Haze also covered Batam, cutting visibility to 2-3 kilometers (1.2-1.9 miles), Detik reported, citing Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The agency said smoke from forest and land fires elsewhere in Sumatra and Kalimantan had drifted into Batam and surrounding areas.
In Malaysia, 36 areas recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index readings as of 10 am local time (0200GMT), according to local newspaper The Star, which cited the country's Air Pollutant Index Management System. Johan Setia in Selangor logged the highest reading at 191, followed by Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan, both at 189.
Malaysian authorities said Indonesia has accepted Kuala Lumpur's offer to help fight the fires, including aerial water bombing and amphibious aircraft. The two countries are coordinating the deployment of firefighting assets through diplomatic channels.
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