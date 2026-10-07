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French High Schools Face Widespread Disruption as Student Protests Continue
(MENAFN) Around 1,800 high schools across France were blockaded, disrupted by demonstrations or temporarily closed by education authorities on Tuesday, according to a student union, as nationwide protests over school conditions continued.
The Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL) said the mobilization had reached an unprecedented level, with students demanding increased staffing and resources for public education.
Protesters have raised concerns over overcrowded classrooms, shortages of teachers and the deteriorating condition of school buildings.
Demonstrations were held in cities including Nantes, Marseille and Lyon, while student groups organized a major gathering at Paris’ Place de la Republique for 2 pm local time (1200GMT).
Education unions also supported the protests and urged members to participate in demonstrations planned in Paris and around 30 other cities.
At the university level, Union Etudiante said more than 57 campuses had been blockaded, while 90% of universities across mainland France had been affected by the movement.
The latest protests came amid mounting criticism of police actions following the serious injury of a 15-year-old boy in a grenade explosion outside a school in Lens on Monday.
The Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL) said the mobilization had reached an unprecedented level, with students demanding increased staffing and resources for public education.
Protesters have raised concerns over overcrowded classrooms, shortages of teachers and the deteriorating condition of school buildings.
Demonstrations were held in cities including Nantes, Marseille and Lyon, while student groups organized a major gathering at Paris’ Place de la Republique for 2 pm local time (1200GMT).
Education unions also supported the protests and urged members to participate in demonstrations planned in Paris and around 30 other cities.
At the university level, Union Etudiante said more than 57 campuses had been blockaded, while 90% of universities across mainland France had been affected by the movement.
The latest protests came amid mounting criticism of police actions following the serious injury of a 15-year-old boy in a grenade explosion outside a school in Lens on Monday.
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