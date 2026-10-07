Unexploded Ballistic Missile Being Neutralized In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv police said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Bomb disposal experts from the Kyiv police and State Emergency Service units are working at the scene. Specialists will remove the warhead and subsequently transport it to a training ground for further disposal.

Access to the area has been restricted.

Police urged residents not to approach the site where the operation is underway and, if they find any other suspicious objects, to immediately call the emergency numbers 101 or 102.

Massive attack: Air defenses neutralize 117 drones, five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles

As reported, two people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district during the Russian attack in the early hours of October 7.

Photo credit: National Police