Unexploded Ballistic Missile Being Neutralized In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
Bomb disposal experts from the Kyiv police and State Emergency Service units are working at the scene. Specialists will remove the warhead and subsequently transport it to a training ground for further disposal.
Access to the area has been restricted.
Police urged residents not to approach the site where the operation is underway and, if they find any other suspicious objects, to immediately call the emergency numbers 101 or 102.Read also: Massive attack: Air defenses neutralize 117 drones, five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles
As reported, two people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district during the Russian attack in the early hours of October 7.
Photo credit: National Police
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