Dovzhenko Film Studio In Kyiv Damaged Again In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The film studio reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Another difficult night and morning filled with bad news. The three-pavilion building was damaged in the massive missile attack. There are currently no reports of fatalities. The State Emergency Service, police and emergency medical services are working at the site," the statement said.

Unexploded ballistic missile being neutralized in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district

On June 15, Ukraine's largest and oldest costume collection was destroyed at the Dovzhenko Film Studio in a Russian attack.