Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Pryluky Rises To Five, 25 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus said this in a Facebook post.

The missile strike on the apartment building killed five people.

"At least 25 people have been injured. Unfortunately, the death toll may be higher. The relevant services are working to clear the rubble. Three people have been rescued, including a child," the statement said.

Russian forces attack critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, killing one and injuring three

Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported four people killed and 20 injured.

"Four people were preliminarily killed and another 20 injured, including three children, as a result of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Pryluky," the statement said.

At another location, the attack caused a fire in an industrial building.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles and 117 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 6.