Zelensky On Russian Attack: Infrastructure In Kyiv And 12 Regions Hit, Energy Sector Key Target

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this in a Facebook post.

"One of the key targets was our energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively. This was one of the most vile strikes: 70 missiles in total, many of them ballistic, as well as 'shaheds.' Unfortunately, only some of them were shot down. Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge," Zelensky said.

According to him, air defense packages are now a vital necessity. "That is why every day we are looking for missiles for Patriot systems that can and must actually protect people's lives here, in Ukrainian skies," Zelensky said.

Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv damaged again in Russian attack

He also noted that the attack took place on the birthday of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Today, as a birthday 'gift' to Putin, the Russian army destroyed a residential building in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region. It was an ordinary five-story apartment building. Tragically, as of now, five people have been reported killed and 26 injured, including five children. There may still be people under the rubble. First responders are working nonstop at the site – doing everything possible to find every person," Zelensky said.

According to him, another five apartment buildings in Dnipro were damaged by Russian missile strikes, while four apartment buildings in Kremenchuk were damaged, with two people killed and eight injured. An apartment building in Zaporizhzhia was damaged by a drone. Two people were killed in Kyiv by Russian forces. Another two people were killed in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region.

"My condolences to all the families and loved ones of those killed. Overall, infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack last night," Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles and 117 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 6.