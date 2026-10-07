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President: Armenia Should Create Conditions For Opening Relevant Archives And Collecting Witness Statements

President: Armenia Should Create Conditions For Opening Relevant Archives And Collecting Witness Statements


2026-10-07 05:17:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Armenia must provide all information regarding the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, as well as mass graves and individual burial sites, and create conditions for opening relevant archives and collecting witness statements,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

The head of state noted that, in addition to being a legal obligation and humanitarian responsibility, this would be a practical expression of commitment to peace and a contribution to strengthening mutual trust. Information regarding the fate of individuals should not be subject to politicization.

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