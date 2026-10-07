Azerbaijan Dispatches New Humanitarian Aid Shipment To Ukraine
A new shipment of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has been dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park.
Organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, the humanitarian shipment includes cables, wires, transformers and other electrical equipment worth a total of 2.5 million Azerbaijani manats (approximately $1.47 million).
The aid was provided by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.
Azerbaijan has previously provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to support its electricity supply infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment