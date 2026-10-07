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Cancer Rates Climb Among Younger People in England
(MENAFN) Cancer cases have increased significantly among people under 50 in England for seven types of cancer, according to an analysis published Tuesday by the World Cancer Research Fund International.
The analysis examined official cancer registry data covering 12 types of cancer in England from 2001 to 2023. Significant increases were identified in breast, colorectal, kidney, liver, pancreatic, prostate and uterine cancers.
Prostate cancer recorded the largest proportional rise. Diagnoses among men under 50 increased from 158 in 2001 to 640 in 2023, representing more than a fourfold increase. The incidence rate also climbed from 1 to 3.6 cases per 100,000 men.
Despite the rise, prostate cancer remains uncommon among men in this age group, with fewer than four cases per 100,000 recorded in 2023.
Rates of early-onset colorectal cancer also increased considerably. Among women, incidence rose from 3.8 to 8.3 cases per 100,000, while the rate among men increased from 4 to 8.4 per 100,000.
Uterine cancer incidence more than doubled, rising from 1.8 to 3.9 cases per 100,000 women. Kidney cancer also increased, from 1.2 to 2.3 cases per 100,000 women and from 1.9 to 3.6 among men.
Breast cancer continued to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women under 50, with its incidence rate increasing from 42 to 47.5 cases per 100,000. More modest increases were also reported for liver and pancreatic cancers.
The analysis examined official cancer registry data covering 12 types of cancer in England from 2001 to 2023. Significant increases were identified in breast, colorectal, kidney, liver, pancreatic, prostate and uterine cancers.
Prostate cancer recorded the largest proportional rise. Diagnoses among men under 50 increased from 158 in 2001 to 640 in 2023, representing more than a fourfold increase. The incidence rate also climbed from 1 to 3.6 cases per 100,000 men.
Despite the rise, prostate cancer remains uncommon among men in this age group, with fewer than four cases per 100,000 recorded in 2023.
Rates of early-onset colorectal cancer also increased considerably. Among women, incidence rose from 3.8 to 8.3 cases per 100,000, while the rate among men increased from 4 to 8.4 per 100,000.
Uterine cancer incidence more than doubled, rising from 1.8 to 3.9 cases per 100,000 women. Kidney cancer also increased, from 1.2 to 2.3 cases per 100,000 women and from 1.9 to 3.6 among men.
Breast cancer continued to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women under 50, with its incidence rate increasing from 42 to 47.5 cases per 100,000. More modest increases were also reported for liver and pancreatic cancers.
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