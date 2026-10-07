'Bigg Boss 20': Aasif Khan Says Mahhi Vij Only Talks About 'Planning And Plotting'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The new episode of“Bigg Boss 20” will have contestants Aasif Khan, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, and Uditi Singh talk about their experiences with Mahhi Vij and her approach towards the other housemates.

Aasif says that whenever Mahhi speaks to him, their conversations often revolve around other contestants and discussions about planning and plotting. He makes it clear that he does not relate to that approach, saying that he is not that kind of person.

Aasif shared that Mahhi seems to be trying to portray herself as the villain of the house, but believes that the approach is not getting a positive response and may not connect with the audience.

Arishfa then recalls her own conversations with Mahhi, sharing that Mahhi had previously tried to influence her opinion about Uditi.

She says Mahhi had described Uditi as a“repeat telecast” of Mahhi herself.

However, Arishfa says she chose not to pay much attention to the comments as she does not like going against her friends.

Aman and Uditi also join the conversation, sharing their perspective on Mahhi's approach inside the house. They say that Mahhi entered the house thinking of herself as a“rani” who would get everyone else to work for her.

The conversation sheds light on the growing differences around Mahhi as contestants continue to reassess their friendships, loyalties and group dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The show airs on Colors and JioHotstar.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. The controversial reality show has completed 30 days since its premier and will run for over two more months.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.