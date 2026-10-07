Romania: Rescued Indians From Attacked Commercial Vessel In Black Sea Continue To Recover

MENAFN - IANS) Bucharest, Oct 7 (IANS) A representative of the Indian Embassy in Romania has met three Indian nationals rescued from the commercial vessel M V Royad Mammadov, which was attacked in the Black Sea on Monday.

The official assured the Indian nationals of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania, and essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company's local agent.

"The Embassy representative today visited the three Indian nationals rescued yesterday from MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea. Two are presently accommodated at a hotel, while the third person is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition," the Indian Embassy in Romania posted on X in the early hours of Wednesday, India time.

"The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company's local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant,' it added.

The Embassy representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company's agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance for the Indian nationals. The Embassy said that it remains in close contact with the concerned authorities and continues to extend all necessary support.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed, and three Indian nationals were injured.

“We condemn the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” read a statement released by the MEA.

“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” it added.

The Indian Embassy in Romania confirmed that all three Indian nationals were among the crew of MV Royad Mammadov.

“All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Embassy said that India's Ambassador to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital and confirmed that they are in good health.