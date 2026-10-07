'Is This A Road?': Bengaluru Scooty Rider Takes Footpath Amid Pedestrians, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A viral video from Bengaluru has reignited debate over traffic discipline and pedestrian safety after a man was seen riding a scooty along a footpath with pedestrians walking nearby. The clip, shared online, has drawn sharp reactions from users who questioned how two-wheelers continue to use pedestrian spaces despite the obvious risks.

The footage shows the rider navigating the footpath while people are seen walking around him. The unusual sight quickly caught attention on social media, with many viewers expressing frustration over what they described as a growing disregard for traffic rules in Bengaluru.

The incident comes amid wider concerns over traffic violations in the city. Riding two-wheelers on footpaths is already prohibited, but such violations remain a recurring issue, particularly when motorists try to bypass congested roads. Karnataka authorities have also been considering tougher penalties for repeat offenders, with proposed fines for violations including footpath riding, wrong-side driving, illegal parking, signal jumping and dangerous riding potentially going up to Rs 5,000.

The debate over pedestrian safety has gained further momentum in Bengaluru in recent days. A viral video by Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen highlighted severely damaged footpaths in Indiranagar, showing rubble, holes and broken pavement. His post drew millions of views and prompted civic authorities to inspect the location and begin repair work.

Against this backdrop, the latest scooty video has added another dimension to the conversation about Bengaluru's pedestrian infrastructure. While damaged and obstructed footpaths can make walking difficult, allowing vehicles to use them can create an additional safety hazard for pedestrians.

Watch the viral video here:

Why the obsession with riding on the footpath even when the road is empty? Reckless riding on footpaths is dangerous and puts pedestrians at risk. This is about civic sense, responsibility and public safety.

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KA03KY1913

Kindly take necessary action. @blrcitytraffic

- ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) October 5, 2026

Social media users reacted strongly to the clip, with some describing the behaviour as a sign of deteriorating traffic discipline and others calling for stricter enforcement against motorists who use footpaths to escape congestion.

The incident has also highlighted the everyday conflict between vehicles and pedestrians in a city known for heavy traffic. Bengaluru traffic police have previously identified footpath riding, wrong-side driving, signal violations and illegal parking among recurring traffic offences.

The viral clip has therefore sparked a familiar question among Bengaluru residents: when traffic gets unbearable, should motorists ever be allowed to turn pedestrian walkways into alternative roads?