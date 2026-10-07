Bengaluru: Transformer Explodes Near Amazon Office, 2 Pedestrians Injured (WATCH)

A transformer box installed along a footpath outside an Amazon office on Bagalur Main Road in Bengaluru exploded, injuring two pedestrians and triggering fresh concerns over the safety of electrical infrastructure placed along busy public walkways. The incident occurred near Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office, close to Bagalur Cross and within the limits of the Yelahanka Suburb police station. The blast reportedly sent people nearby into panic, while a girl student walking in the area escaped unharmed.

One of the injured pedestrians suffered severe burns to his hands after reportedly falling during the explosion. Another person sustained minor injuries. Both injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Confirm Incident Near Amazon Office

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Mithun Kumar Sated said,“This is at Gate No. 3, Amazon office. One Md Afroz is injured within Yelahanka Old Town Police Station limits near Bagalur Cross. He is safe and currently in the hospital.”

The police confirmation provides details about the location and condition of one of the injured pedestrians. The incident reportedly occurred along a busy stretch used by pedestrians, including schoolchildren and parents.

Transformer Box Explodes On Busy Footpath

According to the information available, the electrical transformer box had been installed on or beside the pedestrian pathway outside the Amazon office. The sudden explosion was followed by a fire, leaving two people injured as they walked along the stretch.

The incident has raised questions about the placement of electrical equipment on footpaths, particularly in areas regularly used by pedestrians, schoolchildren and other vulnerable road users.

The explosion was captured on the dashcam of Arun G, who witnessed the incident while passing through the area.

“My dashcam captured the incident. I couldn't get out of the car because a large crowd gathered, and my kids were inside the car,” he said.

Bengaluru, Bagalur ⚠️

Why transformer installed near Footpath? It's a risk for pedestrians more often...

Transformer Burst near Amazon Campus, 2 injured.

@DriveSmart_IN @dabir @RCBengaluru @InfraEye @sumanthchandar @Belurr @anil_lulla @ChristinMP_

VC/Arun G Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 7, 2026

Two Pedestrians Injured In Blast

The explosion left one pedestrian with serious burn injuries to his hands after he fell during the incident. Another pedestrian suffered comparatively minor injuries.

A girl student who was walking nearby reportedly escaped without injuries. The incident could have resulted in more casualties given the location of the transformer along a busy pedestrian route.

The injured were admitted to hospital, while police inspected the site following the explosion.

Questions Over Transformers On Footpaths

The Bengaluru transformer blast has once again brought attention to the risks associated with electrical infrastructure installed near pedestrian pathways.

Footpaths are intended to provide a safe space for people to walk, but the presence of transformers and other electrical equipment can create additional hazards when the equipment is not adequately protected, maintained or positioned away from pedestrian movement.

The latest incident has prompted questions about whether transformers located on busy walkways are being regularly inspected and whether adequate safety measures are in place around them.

Bengaluru Transformer Blast Raises Safety Concerns

The incident also brings back memories of a similar transformer explosion in Bengaluru in 2022, in which a father and his daughter were killed.

An inquiry into that incident reportedly found that BESCOM had received a complaint concerning the transformer before the fatal explosion. Officials subsequently faced allegations of negligence in connection with the incident.

The earlier case had already raised concerns about the maintenance and monitoring of transformers in public areas. The latest explosion has now renewed questions about whether sufficient action is being taken to prevent similar accidents.

Who Is Responsible For Electrical Safety?

The incident outside the Amazon office has raised broader questions about responsibility when electrical infrastructure is located along pedestrian pathways.

Residents and pedestrians may want to know whether such transformers are being adequately secured, routinely inspected and maintained, particularly when they are positioned in areas with heavy foot traffic.

The incident also raises concerns over the safety of schoolchildren and pedestrians who may have little warning if electrical equipment suddenly malfunctions.

A transformer box installed on a footpath outside the Amazon office near Bagalur Cross in northeast Bengaluru exploded on Wednesday morning at around 9:49 a.m., injuring a pedestrian.

The incident occurred outside Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office campus and falls under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka Old Town Police Station.

The injured pedestrian has been identified as Md Afroz.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Mithun Kumar Sated said,“This is at Gate No. 3, Amazon office. One Md Afroz is injured within Yelahanka Old Town Police Station limits near Bagalur Cross. He is safe and currently in the hospital.”

The explosion was captured on the dashcam of Arun G, who witnessed the incident.

“My dashcam captured the incident. I couldn't get out of the car because a large crowd gathered, and my kids were inside the car,” he said.

Police and other authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the electrical failure.

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Fresh Focus On Pedestrian Safety In Bengaluru

The transformer explosion has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring that public infrastructure does not become a safety hazard for pedestrians.

With two people injured in the latest incident, attention is likely to remain focused on the condition and placement of transformers across Bengaluru, especially those located close to footpaths, schools, offices and other busy public areas.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by poorly positioned or inadequately maintained electrical infrastructure and the need for effective safety checks to protect pedestrians.