Clara Bueno Lopez

DPhil Candidate, Neurodegenerative Disorders, University of Oxford

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Clara is a DPhil student at the Clinical Trial Service Unit (CTSU). Her research focuses on the epidemiology of neurodegenerative disorders in diverse populations. She aims to investigate mechanisms that link potentially modifiable risk factors-in particular, midlife adiposity-to later-life disease and to explore novel biomarkers that can be used as indicators of neurodegeneration. Clara is supervised by Dr Fiona Bragg, Dr Andri Iona, and Professor Zhengming Chen and her research is funded by a Oxford Population Health Scholarship.

Prior to Oxford, Clara worked at the Institute of Economy, Geography and Demography of the Spanish National Research Council (IEGD-CSIC) conducting research on demographic dynamics and health of ageing populations, and on the delayed adult effects of adverse conditions experienced in early life.

Clara has an MSc in Health Science Methodology (UNED, Spain), a postgraduate diploma in Population Health (UIMP, Spain) and a BA Hons in Business and Economics (Open University, UK).

–present DPhil Candidate, University of Oxford

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