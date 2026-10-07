MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) metaphactory by Digital Science Now Available on SAP Store By integrating with SAP HANA Cloud Knowledge Graph Engine, metaphactory from Digital Science delivers a seamless, AI-ready Knowledge Graph experience to customers.

October 07, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Digital Science

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Digital Science today announced that its metaphactory is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. metaphactory integrates with SAP HANA® Cloud Knowledge Graph Engine and delivers a faster route from enterprise data to knowledge graphs that SAP customers can model, explore and build AI applications on.

"Enterprise data is only as useful as the connections between it, and those connections are often the hardest part to get right. By integrating with SAP HANA® Cloud Knowledge Graph Engine, metaphactory from Digital Science delivers a seamless, AI-ready knowledge graph experience to customers. We're giving SAP customers a single, governed environment to model their data, explore it visually and ground new AI applications in something they can trust. With metaphactory alongside SAP HANA® Cloud Knowledge Graph Engine, customers can build and manage their own custom knowledge layer on top of their enterprise data. For SAP customers, this also brings semantic modeling closer to where their data already lives. We expect knowledge graphs to become a core part of how enterprises make the most of the opportunities afforded by AI," said Sebastian Schmidt, EVP Enterprise, Digital Science.

metaphactory capabilities available with SAP HANA® Cloud include:

Visual semantic modeling: a user-friendly interface for creating, extending and documenting ontologies. Knowledge discovery and exploration: interactive visualizations, graph exploration and semantic search. Governance and lifecycle management: versioning, editorial workflows and collaboration tools. Open standards foundation: built on RDF, SPARQL, SKOS, OWL and SHACL, supporting interoperability and reuse.

metaphactory is available via a four-week hosted trial, with no separate setup or infrastructure costs required.

SAP Store, found at, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 3,000 solutions from SAP and its trusted partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

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Source: Digital Science