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Lithuania Advances Amendment to Lift Nuclear Weapons Ban
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s parliament advanced a constitutional amendment Tuesday that seeks to remove the country’s prohibition on nuclear weapons.
The amendment received 106 votes in favor, while 18 lawmakers opposed it and six abstained, allowing the proposal to clear its first reading.
If ultimately approved, the measure could create a legal pathway for allied nuclear weapons to be stationed on Lithuanian territory.
A final vote is scheduled for Jan. 12, with the amendment requiring approval from at least 94 of the parliament’s 141 members.
Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas said ahead of the vote that lifting the restriction could enhance Lithuania’s resilience and deterrence capabilities.
“By addressing the legal exceptions that Lithuania had compared with other EU and NATO countries, they will be gone and we will be equal," Olekas also said.
Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas also stressed the importance of deterrence and called on lawmakers to consider every available measure to reinforce the country’s security.
“If Russia had not started the war in Ukraine, we probably would not be having the discussions we are having today," Kaunas also said.
The amendment received 106 votes in favor, while 18 lawmakers opposed it and six abstained, allowing the proposal to clear its first reading.
If ultimately approved, the measure could create a legal pathway for allied nuclear weapons to be stationed on Lithuanian territory.
A final vote is scheduled for Jan. 12, with the amendment requiring approval from at least 94 of the parliament’s 141 members.
Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas said ahead of the vote that lifting the restriction could enhance Lithuania’s resilience and deterrence capabilities.
“By addressing the legal exceptions that Lithuania had compared with other EU and NATO countries, they will be gone and we will be equal," Olekas also said.
Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas also stressed the importance of deterrence and called on lawmakers to consider every available measure to reinforce the country’s security.
“If Russia had not started the war in Ukraine, we probably would not be having the discussions we are having today," Kaunas also said.
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