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Evictions, Demolitions Intensify Pressure on Palestinians in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) For Rae'd Basbous, losing his family home in occupied East Jerusalem marked the end of an 11-year legal struggle that had begun while his children were still young.
The family’s ordeal concluded with a phone call giving them less than 24 hours to leave the property.
Basbous, 49, said the house was constructed in 1963 on land his grandfather had purchased in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of the Palestinian village of Silwan.
For more than six decades, the property had remained at the heart of the family’s life.
His father and uncles had lived there alongside their grandfather, while Basbous and his brother later raised their own families in the same building.
The situation changed in 2015, when the family received an eviction order sought by Israeli settlers.
"We appointed lawyers, submitted documents, and opposed this eviction order in different courts," Basbous said.
The family continued to challenge the order through the courts, but Israel’s Supreme Court rejected their appeals in 2026.
Basbous said his family’s case reflected a wider pattern affecting residents of Batn al-Hawa.
He estimated that around 86 Palestinian families live in the neighborhood, with more than half having either already been displaced or facing final eviction orders.
"What happened to the families in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood is a part of Israeli policy,” he said.
The family’s ordeal concluded with a phone call giving them less than 24 hours to leave the property.
Basbous, 49, said the house was constructed in 1963 on land his grandfather had purchased in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of the Palestinian village of Silwan.
For more than six decades, the property had remained at the heart of the family’s life.
His father and uncles had lived there alongside their grandfather, while Basbous and his brother later raised their own families in the same building.
The situation changed in 2015, when the family received an eviction order sought by Israeli settlers.
"We appointed lawyers, submitted documents, and opposed this eviction order in different courts," Basbous said.
The family continued to challenge the order through the courts, but Israel’s Supreme Court rejected their appeals in 2026.
Basbous said his family’s case reflected a wider pattern affecting residents of Batn al-Hawa.
He estimated that around 86 Palestinian families live in the neighborhood, with more than half having either already been displaced or facing final eviction orders.
"What happened to the families in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood is a part of Israeli policy,” he said.
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