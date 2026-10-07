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Saudi Arabia Restores East-West Pipeline Capacity
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has restored the East-West pipeline’s ability to transport 5.8 million barrels of oil per day, the country’s industry and mineral resources minister said Tuesday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced that the pipeline returned to its full operational capacity beginning Tuesday morning.
The East-West pipeline is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s oil transportation network, linking production facilities in the east with export terminals on the Red Sea.
Amid disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has been relying on the pipeline to redirect crude toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu.
Bin Salman disclosed the development during a panel discussion at the GCC 2026 Forum in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced that the pipeline returned to its full operational capacity beginning Tuesday morning.
The East-West pipeline is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s oil transportation network, linking production facilities in the east with export terminals on the Red Sea.
Amid disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has been relying on the pipeline to redirect crude toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu.
Bin Salman disclosed the development during a panel discussion at the GCC 2026 Forum in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
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