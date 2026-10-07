403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tuvalu Calls for Pacific Climate Solutions Ahead of COP Summit
(MENAFN) Tuvalu has called on world leaders to focus not only on the damage caused by climate change but also on the measures already being developed by Pacific communities, as officials meet for preparations ahead of the upcoming COP31 climate summit.
Tuvalu’s Climate Change and Environment Minister Maina Vakafua Talia said the Pre-COP31 Leaders’ event in Funafuti would give visiting decision-makers an opportunity to see the low-lying island nation’s exposure to climate risks firsthand.
“Our fate will be defined by the major polluters,” Talia said, adding that Tuvalu wanted visiting leaders to pursue “solutions that will keep us afloat.”
Leaders and officials from the Pacific region and other parts of the world have traveled to Tuvalu as part of the Fiji-Tuvalu-Australia Pre-COP31 program.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who attended the climate discussions in Tuvalu, said climate change was “a daily reality” for Pacific communities rather than a threat confined to the future.
“Here in Tuvalu the stakes are higher than any other part of the world,” he said on US social media company X.
Albanese said Australia was cooperating with its Pacific neighbors to develop locally driven responses to global challenges, speed up the transition to clean energy and increase international attention on the region.
“Because the Pacific’s future is our future — and we’ll support our neighbours every step of the way,” he added.
Tuvalu’s Climate Change and Environment Minister Maina Vakafua Talia said the Pre-COP31 Leaders’ event in Funafuti would give visiting decision-makers an opportunity to see the low-lying island nation’s exposure to climate risks firsthand.
“Our fate will be defined by the major polluters,” Talia said, adding that Tuvalu wanted visiting leaders to pursue “solutions that will keep us afloat.”
Leaders and officials from the Pacific region and other parts of the world have traveled to Tuvalu as part of the Fiji-Tuvalu-Australia Pre-COP31 program.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who attended the climate discussions in Tuvalu, said climate change was “a daily reality” for Pacific communities rather than a threat confined to the future.
“Here in Tuvalu the stakes are higher than any other part of the world,” he said on US social media company X.
Albanese said Australia was cooperating with its Pacific neighbors to develop locally driven responses to global challenges, speed up the transition to clean energy and increase international attention on the region.
“Because the Pacific’s future is our future — and we’ll support our neighbours every step of the way,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment