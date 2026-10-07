Alkagesta Hosts Banking Partners Summit In Malta

MENAFN - Pressat) Alkagesta, the international energy and commodity trading house headquartered in Malta, hosted its Banking Partners Summit on 2 October, bringing together representatives from leading financial institutions across Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Malta, alongside clearing partners and local industry and government stakeholders.

The full-day event served as a platform for dialogue on commodity trading, trade finance, risk management, compliance, and Malta's growing role as an international trading hub. The programme included presentations at Alkagesta's Malta headquarters, a visit to the Evos Malta terminal and discussions with Evos Malta management, and a networking reception.

The summit highlighted the critical role played by international financial institutions in supporting Alkagesta's growth. The banking facilities and trade finance lines made available by the company's banking partners - with combined support exceeding USD 1 billion - provide the foundation for the continued expansion of Alkagesta's global trading activities and Malta operations.

2026 has been a year of significant commercial progress for Alkagesta. The company secured access to the NATO Central Europe Pipeline System and commenced Jet A1 deliveries into the European aviation market at a time of acute supply pressure across the sector, completed its first crude oil transactions including end-to-end delivery of approximately 1.07 million barrels to the Far East, and scaled its Singapore hub to approximately 250,000 metric tonnes per month in its first full year of operations. Across sustainable fuels, the company secured a multi-year biofuel storage agreement at Pantank in Antwerp and a five-year feedstock offtake agreement for Used Cooking Oil, while its fertilizer desk continued to navigate a market shaped by significant supply chain disruption across global agricultural markets.

Malta's strong regulatory framework, EU membership, sophisticated financial services infrastructure, and growing ecosystem of logistics and storage operators continue to attract international trading companies and their financial partners - and with the commitment of Alkagesta, its banking partners, clearing institutions, and terminal operators to the highest standards of compliance and operational excellence, the island is well positioned to continue expanding its role as a trusted centre for commodity trading and finance.