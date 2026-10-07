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Houthis Allege Conducting Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Airport
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it carried out a ballistic missile attack targeting Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the missile struck the airport directly, alleging that the attack disrupted air traffic.
He also cautioned international airlines against flying through Saudi airspace, claiming that the area had become part of Houthi military operations.
Saree further said Houthi forces launched several ballistic missiles toward what he described as Saudi military concentrations at Al-Daghareer camp in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia. He claimed the attacks resulted in dozens of casualties among Saudi forces.
Saudi authorities had not immediately issued a response to the Houthi claims.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the missile struck the airport directly, alleging that the attack disrupted air traffic.
He also cautioned international airlines against flying through Saudi airspace, claiming that the area had become part of Houthi military operations.
Saree further said Houthi forces launched several ballistic missiles toward what he described as Saudi military concentrations at Al-Daghareer camp in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia. He claimed the attacks resulted in dozens of casualties among Saudi forces.
Saudi authorities had not immediately issued a response to the Houthi claims.
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