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French Lawmaker Demands Interior Minister Resign Over Student Protests
(MENAFN) French lawmaker Gabrielle Cathala has urged Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to step down over police actions against high school students, as criticism intensifies over the authorities’ handling of nationwide student demonstrations.
Cathala, a member of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI), confronted Nunez in the National Assembly on Monday, pointing to cases involving students who were seriously injured, including those who lost an eye or suffered a fractured jaw during the protests.
Responding to Nunez’s announcement that 10 investigations had been opened into incidents linked to the demonstrations, Cathala said: “Our issue is not opening investigations after these children’s lives have been ruined; our issue is preventing this violence.”
She also demanded a shift in France’s policing approach toward de-escalation, while alleging that video footage showed plainclothes officers smashing windows and police using various projectiles against students.
“Mr. Minister, you must resign. You have nothing left to do here,” she told Nunez.
Cathala’s comments came as political criticism grew following an incident Monday in which a 15-year-old student lost a hand after a grenade used by riot police exploded during a demonstration near Auguste-Behal high school in Lens.
Cathala, a member of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI), confronted Nunez in the National Assembly on Monday, pointing to cases involving students who were seriously injured, including those who lost an eye or suffered a fractured jaw during the protests.
Responding to Nunez’s announcement that 10 investigations had been opened into incidents linked to the demonstrations, Cathala said: “Our issue is not opening investigations after these children’s lives have been ruined; our issue is preventing this violence.”
She also demanded a shift in France’s policing approach toward de-escalation, while alleging that video footage showed plainclothes officers smashing windows and police using various projectiles against students.
“Mr. Minister, you must resign. You have nothing left to do here,” she told Nunez.
Cathala’s comments came as political criticism grew following an incident Monday in which a 15-year-old student lost a hand after a grenade used by riot police exploded during a demonstration near Auguste-Behal high school in Lens.
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