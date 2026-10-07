Mint Explainer GST Council Meeting: What Could Change For Refunds, Enforcement And Rate Changes

The meeting, after being rescheduled twice, is finally set for 8 October. It was originally scheduled for 12 September and later moved to 7 October. Mint explains the proposals before the Council that could affect exporters, manufacturers, smaller businesses, e-commerce sellers and patients dependent on imported medicines.

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