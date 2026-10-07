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Pro-Palestinian Vigils Across Australia Call for Arms Embargo on Israel
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in several Australian cities Wednesday as activists and Muslim organizations called on the government to impose sanctions on Israel and introduce a two-way arms embargo.
The gatherings took place one day before the third anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, with organizers using the vigils to commemorate Palestinians killed during the conflict and call for further Australian action.
In Melbourne, around 70 activists gathered outside the State Library of Victoria for a day-long vigil. Palestinian flags were displayed throughout the library grounds, while demonstrators also placed a cutout showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a sign that read “Genocide Criminal.”
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The court currently lists him as at large.
Demonstrators placed a large Palestinian flag on the steps of the library alongside photographs and other displays. A banner at the gathering read: “We shall remain, we shall rebuild.”
The vigil proceeded as planned and was scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. local time, with organizers asking participants to peacefully remember Palestinians killed in Gaza.
Local reports said brief verbal confrontations occurred during the gathering, prompting organizers to urge participants not to engage. Police presence was increased after counter-protesters arrived at the site.
In Sydney, another pro-Palestinian vigil was scheduled to take place at Town Hall Wednesday evening, while a separate gathering was planned in Wollongong. Additional rallies are expected to take place in cities across Australia on Sunday.
The Alliance of Australian Muslims and the Australian National Imams Council called for stronger action from Canberra, saying three years of Israeli military operations had resulted in “killing, destruction, displacement, starvation and immense suffering” for Palestinians.
The groups urged the Australian government to impose “meaningful sanctions” on Israel and “a comprehensive two-way arms embargo” while ensuring Australia does not contribute, “directly or indirectly, to violations of international law.”
They also called for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and international support for rebuilding civilian infrastructure damaged during the conflict.
The demands come amid continued scrutiny of Australia’s defense relationship with Israel. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation in 2017, followed by the launch of annual strategic defense talks in 2018.
Australia is also part of the international supply chain supporting F-35 fighter jets operated by Israel. More than 70 Australian companies have contributed components to the program, according to the information provided by Australian authorities.
The Australian government has maintained that it does not directly provide weapons or ammunition to Israel.
The Muslim organizations also pointed to Australia’s recognition of the State of Palestine in September 2025 as an important diplomatic development, while calling for additional political and diplomatic measures.
The protests and calls for an arms embargo come as Australia continues to face domestic debate over its relations with Israel and its role in defense-related supply chains.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,200 others injured in Gaza since October 2023.
The gatherings took place one day before the third anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, with organizers using the vigils to commemorate Palestinians killed during the conflict and call for further Australian action.
In Melbourne, around 70 activists gathered outside the State Library of Victoria for a day-long vigil. Palestinian flags were displayed throughout the library grounds, while demonstrators also placed a cutout showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a sign that read “Genocide Criminal.”
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The court currently lists him as at large.
Demonstrators placed a large Palestinian flag on the steps of the library alongside photographs and other displays. A banner at the gathering read: “We shall remain, we shall rebuild.”
The vigil proceeded as planned and was scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. local time, with organizers asking participants to peacefully remember Palestinians killed in Gaza.
Local reports said brief verbal confrontations occurred during the gathering, prompting organizers to urge participants not to engage. Police presence was increased after counter-protesters arrived at the site.
In Sydney, another pro-Palestinian vigil was scheduled to take place at Town Hall Wednesday evening, while a separate gathering was planned in Wollongong. Additional rallies are expected to take place in cities across Australia on Sunday.
The Alliance of Australian Muslims and the Australian National Imams Council called for stronger action from Canberra, saying three years of Israeli military operations had resulted in “killing, destruction, displacement, starvation and immense suffering” for Palestinians.
The groups urged the Australian government to impose “meaningful sanctions” on Israel and “a comprehensive two-way arms embargo” while ensuring Australia does not contribute, “directly or indirectly, to violations of international law.”
They also called for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and international support for rebuilding civilian infrastructure damaged during the conflict.
The demands come amid continued scrutiny of Australia’s defense relationship with Israel. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation in 2017, followed by the launch of annual strategic defense talks in 2018.
Australia is also part of the international supply chain supporting F-35 fighter jets operated by Israel. More than 70 Australian companies have contributed components to the program, according to the information provided by Australian authorities.
The Australian government has maintained that it does not directly provide weapons or ammunition to Israel.
The Muslim organizations also pointed to Australia’s recognition of the State of Palestine in September 2025 as an important diplomatic development, while calling for additional political and diplomatic measures.
The protests and calls for an arms embargo come as Australia continues to face domestic debate over its relations with Israel and its role in defense-related supply chains.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,200 others injured in Gaza since October 2023.
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