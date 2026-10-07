Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Strengthens Support For Families Living With Cerebral Palsy

Supporting persons living with disabilities requires more than medical care. It calls for early intervention, sustained rehabilitation, strong family support and an inclusive environment that enables every individual to live with dignity and realise their potential.

This message resonated across the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as military families, healthcare professionals, caregivers and welfare personnel marked World Cerebral Palsy Day through activities at the Defence Forces Wellness Centre (DFWC) in Lang'ata Garrison, Lanet Regional Hospital (LRH) and Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe.

Observed annually on 6 October, World Cerebral Palsy Day raises awareness of the condition, promotes inclusion and advocates for equal opportunities for persons living with cerebral palsy. The commemorations across KDF establishments provided platforms to highlight the experiences of affected families, address stigma and strengthen awareness of available healthcare and rehabilitation services.

At DFWC, the commemoration, organised by the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK), brought together KDF families, caregivers, senior officers and healthcare professionals under the theme,“Together Stronger.” A colourful procession led by the Kenya Army Band set the tone for a day centred on solidarity, dignity and collective responsibility.

Chief Guest and Lang'ata Barracks Commandant Brigadier Balata emphasised that supporting persons living with cerebral palsy is a shared responsibility. He urged society to recognise their individual abilities, aspirations and potential while removing barriers that limit their participation and development.

Brigadier Rodha Mkavita, Chief of Compensation and Welfare at Defence Headquarters, acknowledged the resilience of parents and caregivers who provide daily support to children living with disabilities. She reaffirmed the Welfare Branch's commitment to ensuring that military families requiring specialised assistance can access available support services.

DFWC Commandant Colonel Bii highlighted the Centre's growing rehabilitation capability, including its operational workshop providing external prostheses and orthotic services for neuromusculoskeletal and other rehabilitation needs.

Speaking on behalf of MWAK Chairperson Mrs Grace Kahariri, Mrs Rose Ng'ang'a highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at bringing specialised services closer to military families. She announced plans to establish an Educational Assessment and Resource Centre (EARC) at Thika Garrison Primary School through collaboration involving MWAK, the Kenya Institute of Special Education and the World Bank.

The planned centre will provide services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and access to assistive devices, reducing the need for families to travel to Nairobi for assessments. MWAK has also equipped a therapy room at the Kahawa Special Unit in accordance with Kenya Institute of Special Education and Ministry of Education guidelines.

Mrs Ng'ang'a urged parents and communities to reject stigma and ensure children living with disabilities are registered, assessed and given opportunities to participate fully in family, school and community life.

Chief Physical Medical Officer Colonel Omar underscored the importance of multidisciplinary and continuous care, explaining that cerebral palsy is a complex neurodevelopmental condition requiring coordinated interventions involving medical specialists, therapists, nurses, caregivers and families.

At Lanet Regional Hospital, healthcare providers, caregivers and other stakeholders similarly used the commemoration to promote early identification, appropriate intervention and inclusive healthcare. Hospital leadership emphasised the importance of creating supportive environments where persons living with cerebral palsy can access quality healthcare and participate meaningfully in society.

The Kenya Navy marked the day at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe under the theme,“Unique and United.” Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe Colonel Stephen Kimani encouraged families and caregivers to focus on the abilities and progress of children rather than allowing the condition to define them.

He emphasised early identification, timely intervention and consistent rehabilitation as critical to improving functional abilities and independence. He also commended the Kenya Navy Hospital, Welfare Department and MWAK for supporting affected children and their families.

Through physiotherapy, occupational therapy, mobility assistance and other rehabilitation interventions, the Kenya Navy Hospital and Welfare Department continue to support children in developing mobility, independence and greater participation in everyday activities.

The commemorations across KDF establishments demonstrated a broader approach to military family welfare-one that combines healthcare, rehabilitation, education, awareness and psychosocial support. By strengthening access to specialised services and confronting stigma, the KDF continues to foster an environment where children and families living with cerebral palsy and other disabilities are supported with dignity, care and opportunity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.