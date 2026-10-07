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Australia’s One Nation Faces Backlash Over AI Election Campaign
(MENAFN) Australia’s One Nation party is facing controversy over election campaign material that uses AI-generated scenes showing a suspected suicide bomber and a masked home intruder ahead of next month’s Victorian election.
The AI-produced visuals were reportedly shown during the party’s official campaign launch in Melbourne on Saturday, where candidates were introduced and the party outlined its main policy proposals.
One of the sequences showed a man wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest and portrayed him as a suicide bomber. Another featured a masked individual breaking into a family residence.
The material was presented as part of a wider campaign focused heavily on crime, community safety and social tensions.
According to reports, law and order features prominently in One Nation’s election platform, with proposals including tougher punishments for young people convicted of violent offenses, increased police recruitment and the creation of a round-the-clock bail court.
The party has also proposed a controlled trial allowing the use of capsicum spray for personal protection, alongside self-defense rules modeled on those in the UK that would give homeowners greater legal protections when confronting intruders.
Nationally led by Pauline Hanson, One Nation has additionally pledged to end Victoria’s treaty with Indigenous people and cancel the planned Suburban Rail Loop.
The AI-produced visuals were reportedly shown during the party’s official campaign launch in Melbourne on Saturday, where candidates were introduced and the party outlined its main policy proposals.
One of the sequences showed a man wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest and portrayed him as a suicide bomber. Another featured a masked individual breaking into a family residence.
The material was presented as part of a wider campaign focused heavily on crime, community safety and social tensions.
According to reports, law and order features prominently in One Nation’s election platform, with proposals including tougher punishments for young people convicted of violent offenses, increased police recruitment and the creation of a round-the-clock bail court.
The party has also proposed a controlled trial allowing the use of capsicum spray for personal protection, alongside self-defense rules modeled on those in the UK that would give homeowners greater legal protections when confronting intruders.
Nationally led by Pauline Hanson, One Nation has additionally pledged to end Victoria’s treaty with Indigenous people and cancel the planned Suburban Rail Loop.
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