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Forest Fire Haze Disrupts Indonesian Flights as Malaysia Air Quality Worsens
(MENAFN) Heavy haze caused by forest and land fires disrupted air travel in Indonesia on Wednesday, while deteriorating air quality affected dozens of locations in neighboring Malaysia.
At Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, two flights arriving from Jakarta were unable to land after visibility fell to around 600 meters.
Lion Air flight JT292 returned to Jakarta after the reduced visibility made landing difficult, while Citilink flight QG936 was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands.
The Lion Air aircraft turned back at about 6:44 a.m. local time, according to local reports.
The haze also affected conditions in Batam, where visibility declined to between 2 and 3 kilometers.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said smoke generated by forest and land fires in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan had spread toward Batam and nearby areas.
The movement of smoke across the region has affected visibility and raised concerns over transportation and public health as fire activity continues in several parts of Indonesia.
The effects were also recorded across the border in Malaysia, where 36 locations reported unhealthy readings on the country’s Air Pollutant Index as of 10 a.m. local time.
Johan Setia in Selangor recorded the highest index reading at 191. Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan each recorded readings of 189.
The deteriorating air quality has prompted authorities in Malaysia to coordinate with Indonesia over measures to contain the fires and reduce the cross-border impact of the smoke.
Malaysia said Indonesia had accepted an offer of assistance with firefighting operations. The proposed support includes aerial water-bombing operations and the deployment of amphibious aircraft to areas affected by fires.
The two countries are coordinating the movement and deployment of firefighting equipment through diplomatic channels.
The latest episode highlights the recurring regional impact of fires in Indonesia, where smoke can spread across national borders and affect visibility, air quality and transportation in neighboring countries
At Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, two flights arriving from Jakarta were unable to land after visibility fell to around 600 meters.
Lion Air flight JT292 returned to Jakarta after the reduced visibility made landing difficult, while Citilink flight QG936 was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands.
The Lion Air aircraft turned back at about 6:44 a.m. local time, according to local reports.
The haze also affected conditions in Batam, where visibility declined to between 2 and 3 kilometers.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said smoke generated by forest and land fires in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan had spread toward Batam and nearby areas.
The movement of smoke across the region has affected visibility and raised concerns over transportation and public health as fire activity continues in several parts of Indonesia.
The effects were also recorded across the border in Malaysia, where 36 locations reported unhealthy readings on the country’s Air Pollutant Index as of 10 a.m. local time.
Johan Setia in Selangor recorded the highest index reading at 191. Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan each recorded readings of 189.
The deteriorating air quality has prompted authorities in Malaysia to coordinate with Indonesia over measures to contain the fires and reduce the cross-border impact of the smoke.
Malaysia said Indonesia had accepted an offer of assistance with firefighting operations. The proposed support includes aerial water-bombing operations and the deployment of amphibious aircraft to areas affected by fires.
The two countries are coordinating the movement and deployment of firefighting equipment through diplomatic channels.
The latest episode highlights the recurring regional impact of fires in Indonesia, where smoke can spread across national borders and affect visibility, air quality and transportation in neighboring countries
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