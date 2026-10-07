Azerbaijan Sends Around $1.5M In Electricity Equipment To Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another shipment consisting of electrical equipment totaling 2.5 million manat (around $1.5 million) has been sent from the Sumgayit Technology Park to Ukraine as humanitarian aid by Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The humanitarian shipment, organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, includes cables, wires, transformers, and other electrical equipment.

The aid dispatch was ensured by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated September 21, 2026. Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply.