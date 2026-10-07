Organizational AI Use Grows Eightfold, Yet Governance Gap Remains: Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of AI in Canadian organizations has increased more than eightfold in just three years, outpacing the governance frameworks needed to support it, according to new research from CPA Canada.

“AI has moved from experimentation to everyday use in Canadian workplaces,” says CPA Canada's AI and technology lead, Melissa Robertson.“Organizations are seeing real benefit, but governance is still catching up. The policies, training and oversight needed to support responsible use aren't advancing at the same pace as adoption.”

CPA Canada's AI in Accounting Study, based on responses from 5,000 Canadian CPAs, found organizational AI use increased from five per cent in 2023 to 43 per cent in 2026, while nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) now use AI at least weekly in their professional work. Four in 10 CPAs report involvement in AI adoption, implementation and governance decisions within their organizations.

They also report that AI is delivering tangible benefits. Frequent users cite improvements in productivity (90%), analysis and problem-solving (86%) and their ability to focus on higher-value work (79%). Organizations are also far more likely to upskill and reskill employees (64%) than reduce headcount (22%).

Despite widespread adoption, the study suggests important gaps in organizational readiness remain. While 67 per cent of respondents report access to approved AI tools for professional use, only 45 per cent report a formal AI policy and just 34 per cent say their organization has implemented either employee training or a formal AI strategy.

These findings reinforce CPA Canada's call for stronger federal AI safeguards, including a clear legislative path for AI governance.

“As AI becomes more deeply embedded in day-to-day business processes, governance can no longer be an afterthought,” says Robertson.“CPAs are playing a critical role in helping organizations implement AI responsibly, balancing the opportunities it creates with the risks it can introduce. Clear requirements, practical guidance and implementation support will help organizations strengthen governance and build confidence in these technologies.”

For a copy of the 2026 AI in Accounting Study report, or to arrange an interview with CPA Canada's AI and technology lead, Melissa Robertson, please contact ....