Clear Street Partners With Seawolf Capital To Bring Strategic Markets Content And Events To The Investing Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration with seasoned investors Danny Moses, Vincent Daniel, and Porter Collins will bring new market commentary, content, and events to the Clear Street community

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or“the Company”), a financial technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced an exclusive partnership with Seawolf Capital to bring the market insights and investment perspectives of leading investors Danny Moses, Vincent Daniel, and Porter Collins to Clear Street clients and the broader investing community.

Clear Street and Seawolf will collaborate on original market commentary, digital content, live market calls, and events, giving investors direct access to the team's distinctive knowledge on markets and macroeconomic trends.

All three bring decades of experience navigating financial markets and a reputation for candid, independent thinking. The three worked together at FrontPoint Partners alongside Steve Eisman during the Global Financial Crisis, where their work identifying risks in the U.S. housing market became part of the story chronicled in Michael Lewis's The Big Short.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said, "As a company focused on giving our clients access to the best technology and resources once reserved for the largest institutions, partnering with Danny, Vincent, and Porter is a natural extension of that mission. They've built their careers on independent thinking. That same conviction of providing access is at the core of what we're building at Clear Street, which is why we're excited to welcome Seawolf as a partner.”

The collaboration will span the Seawolf team's established content platforms, including“On The Tape with Danny Moses,” and Seawolf's Substack offering: "What Are We Doing? Contrarians at the Gate” which includes their weekly podcast, "The Friday Night Dirty”, alongside new programming with Clear Street.

In a joint statement, Danny Moses, Vincent Daniel, and Porter Collins said, "We've spent a long time in this space, and Clear Street's mission of backing those who back themselves lines up with what Seawolf Capital has always stood for. We're excited about the alignment between the content we value and the audience we're speaking to."

The partnership comes as Clear Street continues to expand the market insights, content, and experiences it provides to institutional clients and sophisticated investors.

About Clear Street

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Media Contact...