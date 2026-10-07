Swara Bhaskar Lashes Out At Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'No Amount Of Makeup Or Clothes Can Hide Her Inherent Ugliness'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 7 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhaskar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a heated confrontation on the reality show Rise and Fall Season 2

After Priyanka refused to support Gautam Gulati during the Gautam City task, it led to a bitter exchange between the two contestants.

Gautam City was supposed to be the road to the Ultimate Ruler throne, but the Workers clearly had other plans.

With Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the race, Gautam's old friend-turned-rival Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had the chance to help him but backed out as soon as the task began, saying,“Hurt ho raha hai mujhe rise and fall”. (I am feeling hurt by the rise and fall)

Kaira and Niharika also sabotaged Gautam's game, making it look like Gautam City had officially become a no-entry zone.

Karan Patel then asked Priyanka to switch if she was in a position to do so, but she refused, saying,“Kyu mere pe ilzaam lagaya jhoot hai, mein jhoot nahi bolti aur ilzaam lage toh nahi milega support”.

(Why have you put an accusation on me? It is a lie. I don't lie, and if an accusation is made against me, I won't get support)

Priyanka's refusal did not go down well with Swara, who questioned her decision over the Prize Pot. Furious, Swara fired,“Humara 32 lakhs leke chali gayi mere 7 lakh leke chali gayi ho tum. Kya ilzaam laga hai tumpe. uss ghar mein mein bhi hu karan bhi hai aur raj bhi hai.. Toh what right do you have to take that money”.

(You have taken away our Rs 32 lakh and my Rs 7 lakh. What accusation has been made against you? I am also in that house, Karan is there and Raj is there too. So what right do you have to take that money?)

Priyanka hit back,“I had the option”, but Swara was not ready to let the matter go. She told Priyanka,“Tum bhi wohi ho jo tum inn logon ko bolti ho, tum koi alag nahi ho toh yeh mask tum drop kar do theek hai na”.

(You are also the same as the people you talk about. You are no different from them, so drop this mask, okay?)

Priyanka responded,“Mein toh keh rahi hu mein buri hu”, to which Swara immediately fired back,“Toh ilzaam kuch nahi hai, woh sach hi hai”.

The argument escalated further when Priyanka again refused to play. Swara snapped,“Toh jaao bahar... jab tum itni tooti phooti ho toh bahar jao game se.. Yaar tum log sab ka disrespect kar rahe ho, show ka disrespect kar rhe ho, tum yaha labour ka disrespect kar rahe ho, jo actual kaam karte hai na log unka disrespect kar rahe ho." (Then go outside. If you are so broken, leave the game and go outside. You people are disrespecting everyone, disrespecting the show, disrespecting the labourers here, the people who actually do the work)

Priyanka then called Swara a“dictator”, to which Swara fired back with“chor”. The argument further intensified as the two continued to clash over the task and Priyanka's decision.

Before heading to the Penthouse, Swara delivered another sharp remark aimed at Priyanka, saying,“Maine tere liye note likha tha, kitne bhi glamouris kapde aur imported makeup tere charitra ki batsurati nahi chupa sakta”.

(I had written a note for you. No matter how glamorous your clothes are or how expensive your imported makeup is, it cannot hide the ugliness of your character.”)

Swara later told Niharika what she had written in the note, saying,“Please tell her I wrote a note for her 'no amount of glamorous clothes and expensive makeup is going to hide your inherent shitiness.'”

(Please tell her I wrote a note for her: 'No amount of glamorous clothes and expensive makeup is going to hide your inherent shitiness)

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag.

–IANS

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