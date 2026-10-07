Kangana Ranaut On PM Modi Completing 25 Years: 'His Public Life Is An Inspiring Journey Of Service To The Nation'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes 25 years in public life.

She described his journey as an inspiring example of service to the nation and unwavering dedication. Kangana shared her thoughts after attending the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, where she listened to the Prime Minister's address alongside Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Queen' actress shared photos from the event and wrote,“I had the opportunity to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' organized at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, along with the Honourable Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Shri Jairam Thakur Ji, and listen to the inspiring address by respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

“The Prime Minister's 25-year journey in public life is not merely an achievement, but an inspiring journey of service to the nation, public participation and unwavering dedication. Through his address today, I also had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. An Atmanirbhar Bharat, youth empowerment, women's empowerment, 'Vocal for Local' and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society - these commitments form a strong foundation for India's bright future.”

Kangana went on to add,“The Prime Minister's call that the responsibility of nation-building rests with all of us will certainly inspire every citizen to become even more committed to their duties. Let us ensure our participation in this grand vision of a Viksit Bharat with a spirit of service and dedication. One resolve - Viksit Bharat. #25YearsOfSeva #ViksitBharat2047 #SevaSankalpAbhiyan #Kullu #Dhalpur.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years at the helm of government. He first became the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and went on to become the Prime Minister of India in 2014.