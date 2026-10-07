Consistently Working To Take The Country Forward With Viksit Bharat Goal: CM Gupta On PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday praised PM Modi's 25 years as head of government, saying he is continuously working to take the country forward with the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "It is a very proud moment for the 140 crore people of the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years of service, and during these 25 years, he has continuously served the country without stopping or getting tired even for a single day.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned,“May India continue to progress and that there is greater prosperity in the country".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as the head of a government on October 7, marking a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

The Union Cabinet has also passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

Meanwhile, many Delhi Ministers also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving a distinguishing feat.

Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said, "As the country's Prime Servant, the Prime Minister has served the nation for 25 years. With the trust of 140 crore Indians, he laid the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The goal of making India a 'Vishwaguru' by 2047 is, in many ways, being implemented and becoming visible in reality..."

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is a very significant occasion. This is the first time in the country that a Prime Minister has completed 25 years of public service, including his tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This is historic, and I congratulate the people of the country and the Prime Minister on this occasion"

PM Modi took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served in the post until May 2014. He subsequently became Prime Minister in May 2014 and has continued to serve the nation through three consecutive tenures.