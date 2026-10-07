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Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Aimed at Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Citing the coalition, Saudi state-run media reported that Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Saada and Amran were the origin points of Houthi missile threats. The coalition vowed to press on with operations to neutralize ballistic and surface-to-surface missile threats and to destroy their launch sites.
A day earlier, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait had been intercepted and destroyed.
Cross-border attacks escalate
The announcements came as cross-border attacks intensified. Saudi authorities said three people were injured and material damage was reported after attacks Monday evening on airports in Jazan and Najran.
The Houthis said Monday that they carried out three military operations against targets in Saudi Arabia, using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.
Backdrop: offensive on Sanaa
The flare-up coincides with a push by Yemeni government forces under Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” launched Monday to retake Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
Citing the coalition, Saudi state-run media reported that Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Saada and Amran were the origin points of Houthi missile threats. The coalition vowed to press on with operations to neutralize ballistic and surface-to-surface missile threats and to destroy their launch sites.
A day earlier, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait had been intercepted and destroyed.
Cross-border attacks escalate
The announcements came as cross-border attacks intensified. Saudi authorities said three people were injured and material damage was reported after attacks Monday evening on airports in Jazan and Najran.
The Houthis said Monday that they carried out three military operations against targets in Saudi Arabia, using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.
Backdrop: offensive on Sanaa
The flare-up coincides with a push by Yemeni government forces under Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” launched Monday to retake Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
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