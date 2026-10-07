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Yemen Forces Capture Taiz Peak as Houthi Clashes Intensify
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said late Tuesday they had captured a strategic mountain peak in Taiz province after clashes with the Houthi group, a sign of mounting pressure on the rebels.
The Nation’s Shield Forces announced on the US social media platform X that their troops took the highest peak in the Jabal Habashi district as part of continuing operations in the province. They gave no further details, and the Houthis did not immediately comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Nation’s Shield Forces opened a large-scale offensive against the Houthis in Taiz's Al-Wazi’iyah district, part of the wider Operation “Dawn of Yemen.”
Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the operation Monday, saying it seeks to retake the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
Gains claimed, denied
Government forces also said Monday they had retaken the Red Sea port city of Mokha and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb area. The Houthis denied losing control of either.
The escalation ranks among the most significant rounds of fighting in Yemen since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought a stretch of relative calm.
Years of war
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
The Nation’s Shield Forces announced on the US social media platform X that their troops took the highest peak in the Jabal Habashi district as part of continuing operations in the province. They gave no further details, and the Houthis did not immediately comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Nation’s Shield Forces opened a large-scale offensive against the Houthis in Taiz's Al-Wazi’iyah district, part of the wider Operation “Dawn of Yemen.”
Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the operation Monday, saying it seeks to retake the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
Gains claimed, denied
Government forces also said Monday they had retaken the Red Sea port city of Mokha and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb area. The Houthis denied losing control of either.
The escalation ranks among the most significant rounds of fighting in Yemen since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought a stretch of relative calm.
Years of war
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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