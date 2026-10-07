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Pakistan Tests Extended-Range Fatah Missile During Military Trial
(MENAFN) Pakistan conducted a test launch Tuesday of an extended-range version of its domestically developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, as the country continues efforts to strengthen its precision-strike capabilities.
The missile system was launched during a test designed to assess the performance of its updated components and technological systems.
According to the Pakistani military, the weapon incorporates advanced avionics along with modern navigation systems designed to support accurate targeting over longer distances.
The military said the upgraded missile is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges while maintaining a high level of precision and lethality.
The latest test also "validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability."
The test was observed by Pakistan’s senior political and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Senior military officers, scientists and engineers also attended the launch, reflecting the involvement of Pakistan’s defense and scientific institutions in the development of the missile system.
The test forms part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to develop and refine domestically produced missile technologies, with particular attention to navigation, accuracy and the ability of weapon systems to operate effectively under challenging conditions.
The extended-range Fatah-4 represents a further development of Pakistan’s ground-launched cruise missile capabilities, with the latest trial focused on evaluating technical improvements incorporated into the system.
The missile system was launched during a test designed to assess the performance of its updated components and technological systems.
According to the Pakistani military, the weapon incorporates advanced avionics along with modern navigation systems designed to support accurate targeting over longer distances.
The military said the upgraded missile is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges while maintaining a high level of precision and lethality.
The latest test also "validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability."
The test was observed by Pakistan’s senior political and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Senior military officers, scientists and engineers also attended the launch, reflecting the involvement of Pakistan’s defense and scientific institutions in the development of the missile system.
The test forms part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to develop and refine domestically produced missile technologies, with particular attention to navigation, accuracy and the ability of weapon systems to operate effectively under challenging conditions.
The extended-range Fatah-4 represents a further development of Pakistan’s ground-launched cruise missile capabilities, with the latest trial focused on evaluating technical improvements incorporated into the system.
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