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Thousands More Flee Sudan’s Blue Nile State Amid Security Deterioration
(MENAFN) Another 1,770 people have been forced to flee their homes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state as security conditions continue to deteriorate, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The latest displacement involved 354 households from several villages in the Wad al-Mahi locality, with field teams estimating the number of people who left their homes on Monday.
The affected communities include Amiri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qaddaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Manqita, Jabal al-Nou, Mezna and Manshilang.
Those displaced traveled toward the Al-Rosaires locality, also located within Blue Nile state, in search of safer areas as fighting and insecurity intensified.
The latest movement brings the number of people displaced from villages in Wad al-Mahi over a three-day period to 5,525, representing 1,105 households.
The displacement has accelerated rapidly in recent days. On Monday, 955 people from 191 households were reported to have fled several villages after leaving their homes on Sunday.
A day earlier, 2,800 people from 560 households had reportedly fled 10 villages following further deterioration in security conditions.
The new displacement adds to an already severe humanitarian crisis in Blue Nile state, where large numbers of residents have been forced to leave their communities since the start of the conflict.
Earlier figures indicated that 99,277 people from 19,497 households had been displaced within the state between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23.
Blue Nile has experienced heightened military activity in recent days, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North launching attacks in several areas.
The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of Sudan’s wider conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 following a dispute over plans to integrate the rival military forces.
The war has devastated communities across the country, triggering repeated waves of displacement as civilians flee fighting, insecurity and the collapse of essential services.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced an estimated 13 million, creating one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
The latest departures from Blue Nile underline the continuing impact of the conflict on civilians, with residents repeatedly forced to abandon their homes as fighting spreads or security conditions worsen.
The latest displacement involved 354 households from several villages in the Wad al-Mahi locality, with field teams estimating the number of people who left their homes on Monday.
The affected communities include Amiri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qaddaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Manqita, Jabal al-Nou, Mezna and Manshilang.
Those displaced traveled toward the Al-Rosaires locality, also located within Blue Nile state, in search of safer areas as fighting and insecurity intensified.
The latest movement brings the number of people displaced from villages in Wad al-Mahi over a three-day period to 5,525, representing 1,105 households.
The displacement has accelerated rapidly in recent days. On Monday, 955 people from 191 households were reported to have fled several villages after leaving their homes on Sunday.
A day earlier, 2,800 people from 560 households had reportedly fled 10 villages following further deterioration in security conditions.
The new displacement adds to an already severe humanitarian crisis in Blue Nile state, where large numbers of residents have been forced to leave their communities since the start of the conflict.
Earlier figures indicated that 99,277 people from 19,497 households had been displaced within the state between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23.
Blue Nile has experienced heightened military activity in recent days, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North launching attacks in several areas.
The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of Sudan’s wider conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 following a dispute over plans to integrate the rival military forces.
The war has devastated communities across the country, triggering repeated waves of displacement as civilians flee fighting, insecurity and the collapse of essential services.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced an estimated 13 million, creating one of the world’s largest displacement crises.
The latest departures from Blue Nile underline the continuing impact of the conflict on civilians, with residents repeatedly forced to abandon their homes as fighting spreads or security conditions worsen.
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