Chile Data Center Colocation Market - Supply And Demand Analysis, Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, And Hyperscale Investment Fuel 15.47% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chile's colocation market benefits from cloud and AI adoption, stronger fiber and subsea links, streamlined permits, renewable energy, and water-efficient cooling

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chile Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chile data center colocation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.47% from 2026 to 2031, supported by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, hyperscale investment, improved fiber connectivity, and government initiatives designed to establish the country as a leading Latin American digital infrastructure hub.

Recent Market Development

In September 2025, Ascenty inaugurated its third Chilean data center in Quilicura. The $114-million, 16-MW facility operates on 100% renewable energy and incorporates a closed-loop cooling system that reduces water consumption almost to zero. The project reflects the market's growing focus on sustainable capacity expansion amid Chile's prolonged water scarcity.

Utilized Area and Rack Capacity

The Chile data center colocation market is expected to reach 1,602.6 thousand square feet of utilized area by 2031. Santiago remained the country's primary data center location in 2025, attracting investments from Ascenty, Equinix, SONDA, and Gtd as demand for colocation, cloud services, and enterprise digital infrastructure continued to rise.

Utilized rack capacity is forecast to reach 45.12 thousand units by 2031. Chilean data centers primarily deploy 42U racks, while configurations ranging from 36U to 52U support varying operational requirements. Most installations use a standard width of 19 inches to maintain compatibility with global IT hardware.

Chile Data Center Colocation Market Trends and Drivers

Chile's inland fiber networks and submarine cable infrastructure are strengthening its position as a strategic South American data transit center. The country currently operates eight submarine cables, with one additional system expected to enter service by 2029. Projects such as the Humboldt Cable are expected to increase bandwidth, reduce latency, and improve connectivity for cloud platforms, broadband services, and digital applications.

In January 2025, Chile announced a $2.2-million feasibility study for a subsea cable connecting its southernmost province with Antarctica. Led by the Undersecretariat of Telecommunications and regional partners, the proposed system could improve data transmission and scientific collaboration for Antarctic researchers.

Government policy is also encouraging data center investment. Chile launched its National Data Center Plan, known as PDATA, in December 2024 to streamline permitting, strengthen regulatory coordination, support territorial decentralization, and expand public-private collaboration. The plan targets a threefold increase in the country's data center industry by 2030 while promoting sustainable regional development.

PDATA includes coordinated infrastructure planning, digital monitoring of electricity availability, and simplified investment procedures. An inter-ministerial committee has also been established to accelerate approvals and coordinate implementation across relevant government agencies.

Market Restraints

Water scarcity, natural disaster exposure, limited suitable land, and extended environmental approval processes remain significant constraints. Data center projects must meet resilient construction standards due to earthquake and tsunami risks while also addressing water consumption, waste management, and ecological impact requirements.

Chile has experienced severe drought conditions for more than a decade, affecting residential supply, agriculture, and industrial operations. Community concerns have increased in Santiago and other areas where new water-intensive developments could place additional pressure on aquifers. These conditions are encouraging operators to adopt alternative cooling technologies and prioritize sites with stronger environmental and infrastructure profiles.

Colocation Demand and Revenue

In 2025, the cloud & IT segment accounted for approximately 62% of Chile's colocation demand. Growth was driven by enterprises transferring CAPEX workloads to managed environments and expanding their use of cloud infrastructure.

Wholesale colocation generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025. Santiago Metropolitan Region remained the principal center of activity, while hyperscale deployments and new colocation projects supported continued expansion. Chile's stable business environment, increasing AI adoption, strong connectivity, and growing demand for scalable computing capacity are expected to sustain wholesale and retail colocation revenue through 2031.

Report Coverage



Chile data center colocation revenue forecasts for 2025-2031

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, and pricing trends

Utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, rack capacity, and occupancy%

Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity

Current and future colocation demand across major industries

Cloud operations, sustainability status, and submarine cable development

Existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities

39 existing facilities and 09 upcoming facilities across 5 cities

Competitive analysis based on IT power capacity and revenue

Operator analysis by facility count, location, white floor area, and IT power capacity Market trends, investment opportunities, growth restraints, and industry outlook

Vendor Landscape

Existing Chile data center colocation operators include Ascenty, Cirion Technologies, EdgeConnex, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ClaroVTR, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), GTD, IPXON Networks, SONDA, and other providers. TECfusions has been identified as a new operator entering the Chile data center industry.

Key Questions Addressed

How much IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Chile by 2031?How many existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities are located in Chile?Which companies are entering the Chile data center market?Which connectivity, policy, technology, and investment factors are driving market growth?

Key Topics Covered

1. ABOUT THE ANALYST

2. ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MARKET SCOPE

5. MARKET DEFINITIONS

6. MARKET SNAPSHOT

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. SUPPLY & DEMAND ANALYSIS



Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (MW))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks

8. MARKET GROWTH FACTORS



Factors attracting Colocation Investments in Chile

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Chile

Sustainability Status in Chile

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-ramps & Investments in Chile Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. COLOCATION REVENUE & PRICING ANALYSIS



Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends

10. MARKET DYNAMICS



Key Trends

Key Enablers/Drivers Key Restraints

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators New Operators

12. QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ascenty

Cirion Technologies

EdgeConnex

Equinix

Scala Data Centers

ClaroVTR

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

GTD

IPXON Networks

SONDA TECfusions

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