Global Power Discrete Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2034) Market To Reach US$ 24.46 Billion At 6.4% CAGR, Fueled By Sic, Gan, Evs, And Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on EVs, 5G, IoT and Industry 4.0 by prioritizing energy-efficient SiC/GaN solutions and Asia Pacific's robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Discrete Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Power Discrete market size was valued at US$ 14.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 24.46 billion by 2034. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2026-2034, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient power management technologies across consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial equipment, renewable energy infrastructure, and data centers.

Geographically, the Power Discrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, followed by North America and Europe. The region benefits from an established semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, high-volume consumer electronics production, and continued investment in industrial and urban infrastructure across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Demand in Asia Pacific is also being strengthened by growing sales of smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and other portable electronics. Government initiatives supporting domestic semiconductor production, advanced manufacturing, and energy-efficient technologies are creating additional market opportunities. North America and Europe are recording steady growth due to ongoing developments in automotive electronics, renewable energy systems, high-performance data centers, and industrial automation.

Consumer Electronics Applications

Consumer electronics represent a major application segment for the Power Discrete market. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable electronics, and connected devices require efficient power management to extend battery life, reduce energy consumption, control heat, and support advanced functionality. Voltage regulators, power management ICs (PMICs), and battery management ICs are increasingly integrated into compact electronic products requiring precise voltage regulation and dependable performance.

As electronic devices become smaller and more powerful, manufacturers are prioritizing high-efficiency and miniaturized Power Discrete solutions. The expanding adoption of 5G-enabled devices and IoT-enabled consumer electronics is further increasing demand for advanced components capable of supporting higher processing requirements while maintaining energy efficiency and reliability.

Automotive and Industrial Market Growth

The automotive and industrial equipment segment is another significant contributor to Power Discrete market growth. Automotive applications include power distribution, infotainment, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains. Rising electric vehicle production and investment in charging infrastructure are generating demand for components that can improve conversion efficiency, reduce power losses, and support demanding operating conditions.

Industrial applications include automation systems, robotics, motor control units, manufacturing equipment, and power supplies. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and smart manufacturing platforms is accelerating the integration of advanced Power Discretes designed for high-voltage operation, improved system efficiency, enhanced safety, and reliable performance.

Power Discrete Market Future Trend

A key trend influencing the Power Discrete market is the transition toward highly integrated, energy-efficient power management systems. Growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy installations, smart grid infrastructure, and data-driven technologies is increasing demand for compact components that deliver higher efficiency and lower power losses.

Innovation in wide bandgap semiconductor technologies, particularly silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), is enabling Power Discretes to operate at higher frequencies and temperatures. These capabilities support next-generation applications such as fast-charging infrastructure, industrial high-power drives, smart grid systems, renewable energy converters, and high-performance computing platforms.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in the Power Discrete market study include Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ROHM CO., LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, and Littelfuse, Inc. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive environment and global industry ecosystem.

Research Methodology

The Power Discrete market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external secondary sources were assessed to gather qualitative and quantitative market information, establish segment-level estimates, and prepare regional and global forecasts. Primary interviews with industry participants were used to validate findings and strengthen the analysis.

Participants included vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, external consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Power Discrete market.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify Power Discrete market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and priority segments.

Determine key business priorities and support the realignment of corporate and market-entry strategies.

Assess emerging Power Discrete market trends and recommendations for effective long-term planning.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Evaluate market drivers, competitive challenges, technological developments, and potential growth barriers. Improve decision-making related to product strategy, market segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial investment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Power Discrete Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Materials/Components

2.2.2 Manufacturing Process/Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End-User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Power Discrete Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Power Discrete Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Power Discrete Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Power Discrete Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Power Discrete Market Revenue Analysis - Material

6.1 Power Discrete Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

6.2 Silicon (SI)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Silicon (SI) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SIC)

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.4 Gallium Nitride (GAN)

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Gallium Nitride (GAN) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Power Discrete Market Revenue Analysis - Industry Vertical

7.1 Power Discrete Market Forecasts and Analysis by Industry Vertical

7.2 ICT

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 ICT Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.3 Automotive and Transportation

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Automotive and Transportation Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Industrial Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.6 Education

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Education Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.7 Media and Entertainment

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Media and Entertainment Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.8 Government and Public Sector

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Government and Public Sector Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Power Discrete Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Power Discrete Market Overview

8.1.2 North America: Power Discrete Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 North America: Power Discrete Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.1 Material

8.1.3.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4 North America: Power Discrete Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.4.1 United States Market

8.1.4.1.1 United States: Power Discrete Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1.2 United States: Power Discrete Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.1.2.1 Material

8.1.4.1.2.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4.2 Canada Market

8.1.4.3 Mexico Market

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 United Kingdom

8.2.5 Russia

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Australia

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 South Africa

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia

8.4.3 U.A.E

8.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South and Central America

9. Power Discrete Market Industry Landscape

10. Power Discrete Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Infineon Technologies AG

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

10.6 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

10.7 ROHM CO., LTD

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.9 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

10.10 Littelfuse, Inc

11. List of Additional Companies Analyzed

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.4 Research Methodology and Approach

12.4.1 Secondary Research

12.4.2 Primary Research

12.4.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.4.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.4.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.4.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.5 Meet Our Analysts

12.6 About the Analyst

12.7 Market Intelligence Cloud

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