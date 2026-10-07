Power IC Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Global Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Evs, AI Data Centers, And Gan/Sic Drive A US$ 21.58 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power IC Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The global Power IC market was valued at US$ 11.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 21.58 billion by 2034. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.4% during 2026-2034, supported by rising demand for efficient power management across consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, renewable energy infrastructure, and data centers.

Geographically, the Power IC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, followed by North America and Europe. The region benefits from established semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems and high-volume consumer electronics production in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Growing demand for smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and other portable electronics is strengthening the Asia Pacific Power IC market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government initiatives supporting domestic semiconductor production and energy-efficient technologies are also contributing to regional expansion. North America and Europe continue to generate growth opportunities through investments in automotive electronics, data centers, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing.

Consumer Electronics Applications Support Power IC Market Growth

Consumer electronics remain a major application area for Power IC devices. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and connected devices increasingly depend on voltage regulators, power management ICs, and battery management ICs to improve battery performance, reduce energy consumption, regulate voltage, and manage heat.

Ongoing device miniaturization and demand for high-performance functionality are encouraging semiconductor manufacturers to develop compact Power ICs with greater efficiency and integration. The expanding adoption of 5G-enabled devices and IoT-enabled consumer electronics is further increasing the need for advanced power management solutions capable of supporting reliable connectivity and intensive processing requirements.

Automotive and Industrial Demand Creates New Opportunities

Automotive and industrial equipment applications are central to the future of the global Power IC market. In vehicles, Power ICs support power distribution, infotainment platforms, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), battery management, and electric powertrains. Increasing production of electric and hybrid vehicles is creating sustained demand for components that improve energy conversion, charging performance, safety, and system reliability.

Industrial applications include factory automation, robotics, motor control units, power supplies, and smart manufacturing equipment. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is accelerating demand for Power ICs that can handle high voltages, improve operational efficiency, and enhance equipment safety in increasingly connected production environments.

Power IC Market Future Trend

Energy-efficient power management and higher system integration are expected to shape Power IC market development through 2034. The expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, data-driven technologies, and high-performance computing is increasing demand for compact Power ICs that reduce power losses while delivering reliable operation.

Wide bandgap semiconductor technologies, including silicon carbide and gallium nitride, are enabling Power ICs to operate at higher frequencies and temperatures. These capabilities support next-generation applications such as fast charging infrastructure, smart grids, renewable energy conversion, data centers, and advanced computing systems.

Competitive Landscape and Research Methodology

Key companies profiled in the Power IC market study include Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ROHM CO., LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, and Littelfuse, Inc. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape and global Power IC ecosystem.

The market analysis was developed through primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources provided qualitative and quantitative market information, while interviews with industry participants validated the findings. Contributors included vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Power IC market.

Reasons to Buy



Identify Power IC market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and major segments.

Prioritize business opportunities and realign strategies with evolving market conditions.

Assess emerging trends and recommendations for effective long-term planning.

Evaluate expansion opportunities across mature and emerging markets.

Understand market drivers, challenges, competitive strategies, pricing, segmentation, and distribution. Strengthen decision-making related to product development, investment, and commercial growth.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Power IC Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Materials/Components

2.2.2 Manufacturing Process/Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End-User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Power IC Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Power IC Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Power IC Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Power IC Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Power IC Market Revenue Analysis - Material

6.1 Power IC Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

6.2 Silicon (SI)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Silicon (SI) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SIC)

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.4 Gallium Nitride (GAN)

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Gallium Nitride (GAN) Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Power IC Market Revenue Analysis - Industry Vertical

7.1 Power IC Market Forecasts and Analysis by Industry Vertical

7.2 ICT

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 ICT Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.3 Automotive and Transportation

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Automotive and Transportation Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Industrial Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.6 Education

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Education Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.7 Media and Entertainment

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Media and Entertainment Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.8 Government and Public Sector

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Government and Public Sector Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Others Market Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Power IC Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Power IC Market Overview

8.1.2 North America: Power IC Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 North America: Power IC Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.1 Material

8.1.3.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4 North America: Power IC Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.4.1 United States Market

8.1.4.1.1 United States: Power IC Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1.2 United States: Power IC Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.1.2.1 Material

8.1.4.1.2.2 Industry Vertical

8.1.4.2 Canada Market

8.1.4.3 Mexico Market

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 United Kingdom

8.2.5 Russia

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Australia

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 South Africa

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia

8.4.3 U.A.E

8.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South and Central America

9. Power IC Market Industry Landscape

10. Power IC Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Infineon Technologies AG

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

10.6 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

10.7 ROHM CO., LTD

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.9 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

10.10 Littelfuse, Inc

11. List of Additional Companies Analyzed

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.4 Research Methodology and Approach

12.4.1 Secondary Research

12.4.2 Primary Research

12.4.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.4.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.4.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.4.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.5 Meet Our Analysts

12.6 About the Analyst

12.7 Market Intelligence Cloud

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