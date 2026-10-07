Ledlenser Launches The H-Series: 10X More Sensitive Sensors And Up To 10,000 Lumens For Hands-Free Work

HF7R

H21R

H9R Pro

Designed for demanding environments and all-day comfort, the H-Series auto-dims and focuses with Adaptive Light Beam technology, keeping your hands on the task.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ledlenser has launched its most capable range of professional headtorch to date, the completely redesigned H-Series engineered for installers, electricians, construction workers, maintenance technicians and logistics teams, the new line of smart headtorches combines all-day comfort with Adaptive Light Beam technology that automatically dims and focuses, keeping hands free and attention on the task.Every H model pairs a separate torch head and power source, a signature Ledlenser design choice that shifts weight to the rear of the head for balanced, fatigue-free wear across long shifts, while allowing higher output and longer runtimes than an all-in-one unit. An optional red rear light improves visibility and safety on busy or low-light sites.Innovations defining the next generation1. Truly hands-free operation: The improved Adaptive Light Beam3 automatically dims and focuses the beam - now 2x faster and 2x more efficient, with sensor technology 10x more sensitive than the previous generation.2. Brilliant light pattern: The enhanced Digital Advanced Focus System4 delivers ideal light distribution for any range, with intuitive manual control via a digital focus ring that switches seamlessly from flood to spot - usable even with gloves on.3. Fast, flexible power: USB-C charging that operates while charging, so the light is ready whenever the shift starts.Built to survive the site: IP67-rated protection against water and dust, backed by 24 stress tests during development and Ledlenser's 7-year warranty on registration2.4. A brighter future: Front housings made from 100% recycled aluminium and headbands from 100% recycled textile5.A Model For Every Professional1. Single-lens (H5R, H7R, H15R): No-nonsense workhorses with the Advanced Focus System and beam ranges up to 450 m - ideal for trade tasks, the workshop and the yard.2. Multi-lens (H9R, H19R, H21R): Powerful lights for extreme conditions, adding automatic dimming and focusing, red/green/blue front light and a red rear light. The flagship H21R delivers up to 10,000 lumens, with remote control and personalisation via the Ledlenser Connect App and an exclusive hard-shell case.3. H-Pro (single- and multi-lens): Made for industry and trade professionals, the Pro models add an extended scope of delivery including helmet mounts, adapters, adhesive pads and fixing clips7 for hard-hat use, plus rubber bumpers and rubberised, glove-friendly controls.AvailabilityThe H-Series is available for now from co and available in stores.About LedlenserLedlenser is one of the world market leaders for portable light. The company has made a name for itself as a true LED pioneer and LED torch manufacturer since 2000. Headtorch and torches as well as lanterns and work lights are part of the light specialist's portfolio. German engineering and design, a seven-year warranty on registration and a variety of revolutionary technologies make the award-winning Ledlenser products powerful companions – and indispensable in everyday life, for sport or at work.More information on Ledlenser:Media ContactCommercecentric – PR TeamEmail:...Website:Media LinksImages and logosFull product specifications# # #1 Average values; in some cases, deviations of ± 15% may occur due to technical reasons.2 7-year warranty with online registration for the respective product within 12 weeks of purchase; otherwise 2 years. Terms: ledlenser/en/infos-service/warranty.3 Applies to all HF6R, HF7R, H9R, H19R models and the H21R. 4 Applies to all HF7R, H9R, H19R models and the H21R.5 HF4 & HF4R: 100% recycled textile. All other models: front housing 100% recycled aluminium, headband 100% recycled textile.7 Applies to all H Pro models

Arjun Krishnan

Commercecentric

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Ledlenser Launches the H-Series: 10x More Sensitive Sensors and up to 10,000 Lumens for Hands-Free Work News Provided By CommerceCentric October 07, 2026, 08:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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