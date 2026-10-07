Simi Garewal Remembers Vinod Khanna: 'He Was My Co-Star, My Neighbour And My Friend'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Simi Garewal has remembered late actor Vinod Khanna, recalling the close bond they shared as co-stars, neighbors, and friends.

Speaking about the actor, Simi said she continues to miss him and fondly remembered the special connection they shared over the years. Recently, on Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, a netizen shared the romantic song 'Wada Kar Le Sajna', featuring Simi Garewal and Vinod Khanna from their film 'Haath Ki Safai,' on X. The post prompted Simi to fondly remember her late co-star and their close bond. The fan captioned it as,“@Simi_Garewal Maam, your co-star Vinod Khanna would've been 80 today. This is gem from you two.”

Resharing the post, Simi wrote,“Thank you. I miss him. Vinod was my co-star, my neighbour..and my friend.”

Simi Garewal and Vinod Khanna shared the screen in the 1974 action-drama film 'Haath Ki Safai', directed by Prakash Mehra. The film featured an ensemble cast including Randhir Kapoor and Hema Malini. Vinod Khanna played Shankar, while Simi essayed the role of Roma.

Interestingly, Vinod Khanna was once a guest on Simi Garewal's chat show, where he appeared with his second wife, Kavita Khanna. The conversation touched upon several phases of his life, from his rise as one of Bollywood's leading stars to his decision to step away from films and spend time at the Osho commune in Oregon. He also spoke about his later journey into politics.

Kavita, meanwhile, offered an insight into their relationship and spoke about what it was like to share her life with the actor. She recalled that Vinod's deeply philosophical nature and his constant search for answers could make their life together challenging at times.

She was quoted as saying,“He is a very taxing person to live with. But that is Vinod and that is what I liked about him when we first started talking to each other. He was extending boundaries of thought and it was wonderful to do at midnight when I was in that space. To have it do that every day with routine things you do in life is a little taxing.”

Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, following a battle with cancer.