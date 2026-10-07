Assam Constitutes Expert Panels To Strengthen Environmental Clearance Process

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 7 (IANS) The Assam government has constituted the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), strengthening the institutional framework for evaluating projects requiring environmental clearance in the state.

The constitution of the two statutory bodies follows a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on October 6.

Both bodies will have a tenure of four years from the date of publication of the Central government notification in the Official Gazette. The SEIAA will be responsible for making decisions on environmental clearance applications based on recommendations of the SEAC.

It will exercise its powers and follow procedures prescribed under the relevant government notification.

Shyamanta Bezbarua, retired former Secretary of the Assam Public Works Department (Building and National Highway), has been appointed Chairman of the SEIAA. Dr Socindra Kumar Borthakur, retired professor of the Department of Botany at Gauhati University, will serve as a member. The Secretary of the Assam government's Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Department will function as the Member Secretary of the authority.

The SEAC will be headed by Jatindra Sarma, IFS (Retd.), former Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Its members include Prof. Parthankar Choudhury of Assam University, Silchar; Dr Rahul Mahanta of Cotton University; environmentalist Dr Arup Barpujary; Dr Arup Kumar Sarma of IIT Guwahati; Dr Bhagwat Pran Duwarah of Gauhati University; and Dr Narayan Sharma of Cotton University. The Member Secretary of the Assam Pollution Control Board will serve as Member Secretary of the SEAC.

The expert panel will function on the principle of collective responsibility. Its chairman will seek consensus while considering individual cases, with the majority view prevailing if consensus cannot be reached.

The offices of both bodies have been established on the third floor of the Assam Pollution Control Board building at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati. The Pollution Control Board will act as the secretariat for both institutions and provide financial, logistical and manpower support.

The state government will extend accommodation, transportation and other facilities required for their functioning. Remuneration and allowances for the chairmen and members will be governed by existing Assam government rules.