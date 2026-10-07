'Panchayat' Fame Anurag Saikia Reveals The Inspiration Behind His New Album 'Pardesi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Music composer and singer Anurag Saikia, who is known for recreating the viral song 'Hind Ke Sitara' from 'Panchayat 3', has said that his new album 'Pardesi' is an outcome of his fascination with the stories, sounds and emotions that exist within Rajasthan.

The album consists of 5 songs that explore love, longing, folklore, community and the contradictions of modern life, all through a distinctly Rajasthani lens.

Talking about the album, Anurag Saikia said in a statement,“This project came from my fascination with the stories, sounds and emotions that exist within Rajasthan”.

He further mentioned,“I wanted to explore different sides of the region, its love stories, folklore, humour, relationships and even the way we look at life today, without making the music feel like a recreation of the past. Each song has its own character, but they are all connected by this idea of being rooted in something real while finding a contemporary voice. For me, it has been about keeping the soil in the soul, while letting the sound evolve”.

The album features 'Badeela', a slow-burning love story built around fleeting glances, intimate details and the quiet transformation of falling deeply in love. 'Saajan' sung by Divya Kumar, captures the ache of a newly married woman separated from her beloved, moving from loneliness and longing towards an emotional reunion.

'Maaru', inspired by Rajasthan's timeless love folklore, traces two lovers bound by destiny but tested by distance and circumstance.

The final song on the album is 'Sheeshmahal', a grand romantic promise where love turns imagination into extravagance, building palaces, chasing dreams, and giving your beloved the world.

The album has been released under the label of BL/UR a new pop label by Believe India.