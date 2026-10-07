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New Sports Cars, Greater Exclusivity, Stronger Profitability: Porsche Presents New Strategy Through To 2035
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Brand & Customer: Porsche is sharpening its unique positioning with a differentiated offering in the sporty luxury and high-end premium segments. 'Value over Volume' remains the guiding principle. Significant expansion of the individualisation range is planned to further increase the exclusivity and uniqueness of the cars.
Products & Technologies: Porsche is underlining its ambition to offer the sportiest vehicle in every Porsche-relevant segment and is investing extensively in its powertrain and battery technology. The plan is to increase portfolio efficiency and significantly expand the product portfolio into high-margin D and E segments. During the Capital Markets Day, Porsche also provides an outlook on a potential mid-engined super sports car platform for the future.
Enterprise & Operations: leaner, faster, more efficient and more resilient – Porsche plans to lower the break-even point to below 200,000 units by increasing flexibility and productivity.
Porsche is concentrating on its core business, streamlining the organisation and relying on a strong management team.
Financial ambitions: Porsche aims to become less dependent on volume and is targeting higher value creation per vehicle. Cash generation is expected to increase at a disproportionate rate.
In the medium term, the company is aiming for a Group operating return on sales of 10 to 15 per cent and an Automotive net cash flow margin of 9 to 12 per cent.
The long-term strategic target is 15 per cent Group operating return on sales and 12 per cent Automotive net cash flow margin.
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