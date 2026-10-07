Emirates Islamic Celebrates Winners Of August 2026 Kunooz Millionaire Account Draw

Dubai, October 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, celebrated the winners of its August 2026 Kunooz Millionaire Account draw at a special recognition event, honouring customers who won prizes across the programme's various categories. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The event recognised Ms. Maha Ahmed Khalid, the winner of the AED 1 million monthly Millionaire prize as well as the five weekly AED 50,000 prize winners, one monthly AED 50,000 Parents Scholarship prize winner and AED 1,000 Youth daily draw winners. The event celebrated customers' commitment to saving and Emirates Islamic's continued focus on rewarding healthy financial habits through Shariah-compliant banking solutions. Speaking at the event, Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said:“At Emirates Islamic, we believe saving should be both rewarding and meaningful. The Kunooz Millionaire Account reflects our commitment to helping customers build strong financial habits while recognising their loyalty through a programme that rewards regular saving. It is always a pleasure to celebrate our winners and celebrate these important milestones with them and their families.” The Kunooz Millionaire Account is designed to encourage customers to develop healthy savings habits while offering regular opportunities to win attractive cash prizes. Through multiple prize categories tailored to different customer segments, the account rewards customers for saving regularly while supporting Emirates Islamic's broader commitment to promoting financial wellbeing through Shariah-compliant banking solutions. By rewarding customers for maintaining and growing their savings, the programme continues to foster a culture of disciplined saving across the UAE. About Emirates Islamic: Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE. Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 36 branches and 213 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp. Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic won“Middle East's Best Islamic Bank,”“UAE's Best Islamic Bank” and the“World's Best Sukuk Deal” during the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025. As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.