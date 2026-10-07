US, Indian Military Leaders Meet To Boost Major Defence Partnership

High-Level Defence Meet in New Delhi

The United States Embassy in India hosted a high-level gathering of top US and Indian military leadership at Roosevelt House in New Delhi, underscoring the deepening momentum in the India-US Major Defence Partnership. The event brought together Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM); Greg Gianforte, Governor of Montana; Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth; and other senior Indian defence officials.

Following the gathering, the US mission posted on X,“It was a true pleasure to host Admiral Paparo, Governor Greg Gianforte, Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and other highly distinguished Indian defence officials at Roosevelt House. USPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo's visit highlights the growing strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership.”

Admiral Paparo's Visit to Bolster Ties

Admiral Paparo arrived in New Delhi on October 3 for a six-day official visit to strengthen bilateral defence ties. During the visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi, where both sides explored ways to deepen strategic cooperation and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence posted on X,“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

US Ambassador Highlights Partnership's Strength

Earlier, Admiral Paparo met several Indian defence chiefs during his visit, a development highlighted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Ambassador Gor stated on X,“Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America's most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands US Pacific Command, the nation's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe.”

Ambassador Gor added,“Admiral Paparo joined India's Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tarandeep Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defence Partnership.” (ANI)

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