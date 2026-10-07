Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Remembers October 7 Victims 'Recovered Despite War' World News


2026-10-07 04:46:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Israel Envoy Reuven Azar remembered the victims of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, marking three years since the deadly assault. Azar spoke about Israel's losses, military response, economic recovery and resilience, while stressing the need for peace, stability and continued India-Israel cooperation against terrorism.

MENAFN07102026007385015968ID1111773038



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search