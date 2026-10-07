Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Remembers October 7 Victims 'Recovered Despite War' World News

Israel Envoy Reuven Azar remembered the victims of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, marking three years since the deadly assault. Azar spoke about Israel's losses, military response, economic recovery and resilience, while stressing the need for peace, stability and continued India-Israel cooperation against terrorism.

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